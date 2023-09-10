Country will be protected only if INDIA block wins 2024 elections, says M.K Stalin

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that the country could be protected only if the opposition INDIA block wins the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Virtually addressing a family function of party functionary and Neyveli MLA Sabha Rajendran, Stalin said that the opposition front must win all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and also 1 seat from Puducherry, adding that this would help the party play a key role in the next Union government after the Lok Sabha elections.

He called upon the DMK cadres and leaders to ensure that the party wins all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Stalin is emerging as a key player in the opposition INDIA block and will play a stellar role in the post 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the country.

His son Udhayanidhi Stalin has been going hammer and tongs against the BJP government at the Centre and has been harsh in his criticisms against the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in Tamil Nadu, has said that Sanatan Dharma has to be eradicated like mosquitoes, dengue, malaria and corona and this has been a subject of major criticism across the country.