‘1920 Bheemunipatnam’ gets a grand launch at Ramoji Film City

The film "1920 Bheemunipatnam," featuring Kancharla Upendra and Aparna Devi, marked the commencement of its shooting at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Directed by Narasimha Nandi, known for award-winning films, and produced by KancharlaAchyuta Rao under the SSLS Creations banner, the film captures a love story set against the backdrop of India's independence struggle.

Kancharla Upendra portrays a police officer during British rule, while Aparna Devi plays the role of a freedom fighter's daughter. The movie's producer expressed ambitions for the film, envisioning it as Oscar-worthy. The team plans to approach music maestro Ilayaraja for the soundtrack, aiming to capture the essence of the 1920s.









Director Narasimha Nandi highlighted the film's emotional depth and natural character portrayal, drawing inspiration from real-life incidents. The cast includes Yandamuri Praveen, Kola Srinivas, Pavitra Lokesh, Tilak, Jenny, among others. The shooting will span locations like Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Araku, and Ooty.

Hero Kancharla Upendra expressed enthusiasm, stating that the film will be a unique addition to his career. Aparna Devi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play a significant role early in her career.













In a concurrent event, the logo for the upcoming film "Vikram Dass" was unveiled, a project produced by the same company under the direction of Balu. The ceremony showcased a promising start for both film ventures, set to contribute to the diverse landscape of Telugu cinema.

The film "1920 Bheemunipatnam" aims to blend historical elements, emotional storytelling, and musical brilliance, providing audiences with a unique cinematic experience.