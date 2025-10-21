20+ Upcoming OTT Releases (Oct 13–19, 2025) – Movies & Series

This week, many new movies and series are coming to OTT platforms, including Telugu, Hindi, English, and international content. Here’s a simple list of the notable releases with their platforms and release dates (IST):

Hotstar

How to Train Your Dragon (Telugu Dub) – October 13

Final Destination: Bloodlines (Telugu Dub) – October 16

Striking Rescue (Chinese Movie) – October 16

Netflix

When I’m Dead (Thai Movie) – October 14

Inside Furioza (Polish Movie) – October 15

Bad Shabbos (English Movie) – October 16

The Time That Remains (English Movie) – October 16

The Twits (English Movie) – October 16

27 Nights (Spanish Movie) – October 17

Good News (Korean Movie) – October 17

She Walks in Darkness (Spanish Movie) – October 17

The Perfect Neighbor (English Movie) – October 17

Amazon Prime Video

Kalpa Nestra (Spanish Movie) – October 16

Aha Anandalahari (Telugu Series) – October 17

ZEE5 Premium

Kishkindhapuri (Telugu Movie) – October 17

Bhagavan Chapter 1: Rakshas (Hindi Movie) – October 17

Elumale (Kannada Movie) – October 17

Madam Sengupta (Bengali Movie) – October 17

Abhyamantara Kuttavaali (Malayalam Movie) – October 17

Sun NXT

Imbam (Malayalam Movie) – October 17

Apple Plus TV

Loot Season 3 (English Series) – October 15

Lions Gate Play

Santosh (Hindi Movie) – October 17

We Live in Time (English Movie) – October 17

These are the main OTT releases for the week, offering a mix of regional, international, and language-diverse content for viewers.