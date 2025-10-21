Live
20+ Upcoming OTT Releases (Oct 13–19, 2025) – Movies & Series
Check out 20+ latest OTT releases this week including Telugu, Hindi, English, and international movies and series on Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, Sun NXT, Apple TV+, and Lions Gate Play.
This week, many new movies and series are coming to OTT platforms, including Telugu, Hindi, English, and international content. Here’s a simple list of the notable releases with their platforms and release dates (IST):
Hotstar
How to Train Your Dragon (Telugu Dub) – October 13
Final Destination: Bloodlines (Telugu Dub) – October 16
Striking Rescue (Chinese Movie) – October 16
Netflix
When I’m Dead (Thai Movie) – October 14
Inside Furioza (Polish Movie) – October 15
Bad Shabbos (English Movie) – October 16
The Time That Remains (English Movie) – October 16
The Twits (English Movie) – October 16
27 Nights (Spanish Movie) – October 17
Good News (Korean Movie) – October 17
She Walks in Darkness (Spanish Movie) – October 17
The Perfect Neighbor (English Movie) – October 17
Amazon Prime Video
Kalpa Nestra (Spanish Movie) – October 16
Aha Anandalahari (Telugu Series) – October 17
ZEE5 Premium
Kishkindhapuri (Telugu Movie) – October 17
Bhagavan Chapter 1: Rakshas (Hindi Movie) – October 17
Elumale (Kannada Movie) – October 17
Madam Sengupta (Bengali Movie) – October 17
Abhyamantara Kuttavaali (Malayalam Movie) – October 17
Sun NXT
Imbam (Malayalam Movie) – October 17
Apple Plus TV
Loot Season 3 (English Series) – October 15
Lions Gate Play
Santosh (Hindi Movie) – October 17
We Live in Time (English Movie) – October 17
These are the main OTT releases for the week, offering a mix of regional, international, and language-diverse content for viewers.