2022 turns unlucky for Pooja Hegde

Actress Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought actresses in the Indian film industry currently. She is doing projects in Tollywood, Kollywood, and Bollywood. The actress proved her worth through her performance and glamour and has some memorable films to her name.

Pooja had four releases this year, but none gave her a good result. First, the PAN Indian film "Radheshyam" starring Prabhas, was released. It opened to mixed reports and didn't succeed in meeting the gigantic expectations it had. Then she was seen in Thalapathy Vijay's "Beast," which also drew negative reviews. Vijay's star power somehow helped the film in terms of box office, but the movie failed to satisfy the audience.

Two weeks later, the release of "Beast," Pooja Hegde, had another release in the form of "Acharya." She was paired opposite Ram Charan in this flick, but the routine plot and lack of engaging screenplay made the film a forgettable venture.