‘321’ ready to hit theatres today

Telugu movie 321 (with tagline Love Marriage Vs Arranged) is all set to hit the theatre on October 23. The film directed and produced by Shanthi Kumar Chilumula will see Mohit and Lavanya in the lead roles. The brainchild of Ramanuja Reddy Vangapati banner under Brahma Art Creations, the film is the debut production for Ramanuja Reddy.

In a special screening held on Wednesday ahead of the film’s release, followed by a press meet, the cast and crew spoke about how they are confident that the film will connect with the family audience.

“We have done a good film. The performances, music and the entire team’s efforts are praiseworthy,” said Shanthi Kumar. “This will be a celebration for the entire team,” added Ramanuja Reddy, who also made his debut as a producer. “I believe the audience is going to enjoy the film,” he added.

“There are wonderful songs composed by Shanthi Kumar and Mouna Sri along with an interesting background score,” said music director Calvin Joy. “The film’s clean presentation and entertaining aspect has been appreciated by me, as well as Shanthi Kumar and the cast,” added Mouna Sri. “321 is an entertaining film that will connect with family audience, especially the younger population,” said actress Lavanya. “I request the audience to support the film,” added actors Vivan Surya and Srinivas Bhogireddy.

321 touches upon a relevant topic relating to relationships and decisions revolving around love and marriage.



