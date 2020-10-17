‘376 D’ - A touch of reality on screen

Actor Vivek Kumar who was seen in the Bollywood movie 'Bhoomi' starring Sanjay Dutt, is now seen in the courtroom drama film '376 D' as the protagonist alongside Deeksha Joshi, Priyanka Sharma and Sumit Sikarwar.



Vivek is portraying character 'Sanju' a common man with whom everyone can relate. Sanju's character and his demeanour is integral to the purpose of the film and the message it conveys. Sanju, his sibling 'Devi' played by a young actor, 'Naman Anand' and his girlfriend Sandhya played by Deeksha Joshi live in their own small and beautiful world. Unfortunately, an untoward incident shatters their world.

The story revolves around the trauma and challenges they encounter aftermath the incident dealing with police and judiciary. Vivek says that the well tied up and crisp script of '376 D' captivated him the moment he read it.

"It has a lot of legal content but at the end of the day it's about the emotions and humanity. The poignant tale of the movie is relevant to not only the present times but for all times because it presents the true face of the society. As an artist it was very challenging for me to play the part because personally it disturbs when you are caught in helpless circumstances," said Vivek.

Sharing about his experience working with Deeksha Joshi, he says, "That it was wonderful and special because there was a certain kind of comfort, compatibility and collaborative chemistry that our characters needed and both of us just happened to support each other a lot in building that up. "

For Vivek it was a childhood stage performance that made him realise that acting was the medium through which he has the freedom to express himself and that's how he got into acting. He finds his freedom to express when he is in front of camera and it is like a therapy for him performing at theatre or on screen.

"I wanted to do acting as I was in love with this stream. Then I started exploring it more and moved ahead in my journey. I think the process of acting helps you to connect with your spiritual self," says Vivek passionately.

About Sanjay Dutt, Vivek says that working with him was a learning experience. "He is my childhood star. And seeing him hardworking and the quality of work it really feels great. I think he has a strong personality and aura on set. The way he prepares himself and gets into the character he plays shows his dedication and years of experience. Any scene he does it in one take, so all of this experience was a memorable one," concludes Vivek.