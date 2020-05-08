5 Deals On Shark Tank That Made The Sharks Richer

Defining the essence of modern-day business comes Shark Tank, the world's highest rated and longest running business realty show for budding entrepreneurs. Through ten glorious years, the business tycoons, popularly known as 'Sharks', have witnessed countless business propositions & ideas from people of all walks of life while only a few have managed to transform their ideas into potential businesses. The show is back to captivate the audience as Shark Tank Season 11 will stream exclusively on Voot Select in India this year, is all set to hit the platform on 25th April 2020 followed by its television premiere on Colors Infinity, 18th May onwards.

. Here we look back at some of the most fascinating deals made on Shark Tank that went on to be highly successful and brought upon huge profits to the sharks, making them richer.

1. Scrub Daddy – Season 4 Episode 7

Aaron Krause pitched his unique product – Scrub Daddy as the most hi-tech scrubbing tool in the world. The product is made of a polymer which changes texture - soft in hot water, hard in cold water. Lori Greiner was mighty impressed and invested $200,000 for a 25% stake in the company. Aaron's invention supported by Lori's guidance made Scrub Daddy highly successful with the company boasting of having sales figures of over $107 Million USD in 2019!

Scrub Daddy

2. Tipsy Elves – Season 5 Episode 12



Tipsy Elves' Evan Mendelsohn and Nick Morton brought the party to Shark Tank's fifth season with holiday themed high-quality apparels embodied with pictures of the world's most loved cartoons. The quirky and fashionable apparels got the sharks smiling and Robert Herjavec's investment of a $100,000 for a 10% stake. the company's revenues had been projected as $12 million. In 2018, the website had reportedly done over $70 million in sales and sold over two million products since its launch making it one of the most successful products ever witnessed on Shark Tank.

Tipsy Elves

3. Ten Thirty-One Productions – Season 5 Episode 6



Melissa Carbone started Ten Thirty-One Productions back in 2009 which quickly became known in the Los Angeles area for staging thrilling haunted hayrides each fall. the frightening ride takes visitors through Griffith Park using local actors as ghosts, witches, and scary clowns. Mark Cuban struck a deal with them providing $2 million for a 20-percent stake in the company. The entertainment company behind delightfully spooky haunted houses has only grown since the show, posting sales in the millions.

Ten Thirty-One Productions

4. GrooveBook – Season 5 Episode 13



Already owners of a successful commercial print shop, Brian and Julie Whiteman were looking to create a subscription service for the photo books they produced. Customers would upload up to 100 pictures a month from their mobile devices and have their memories preserved in a custom photo book. Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary invested $150,000 in exchange for 80-percent licensing profits. In the years to come, Groovebook gained a huge fan base and was a trend amongst the audience. The company was Acquired by Shutterfly Inc in 2014 for $14.5 million earning a huge profit to Mark and Kevin.

GrooveBook

5. Lollacup (Now Lollaland) – Season 3 Episode 12



A BPA and phthalate-free children's drinking cup featuring a flexible straw that allows toddlers to drink easily and effectively – Lollacup was shown to the sharks by the husband-wife team of Mark and Hanna Lim. They explained that the cup was a better alternative to traditional sippy cups which damage kids' teeth. Mark Cuban and Croatia-born, Canadian entrepreneur Robert Herjavec invested $100,000 for 40 percent equity in the company. With the funds and guidance of these maestros, the product since then has converted more than $3 Million USD in sales and is a huge hit.

Indeed, we just can't keep calm to witness the next big business idea in the new season. Get ready for some of the most unique inventions on Shark Tank Season 11, exclusively streaming on Voot Select on 25th April with its television premier on Colors Infinity on 18th May!

