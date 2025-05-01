‘6 Journey’ Set for May 9 Release

Presented by Palyam Sheshamma and Basireddy, the film ‘6 Journey’ is being produced under the Aruna Kumari Films banner. The movie stars Ravi Prakash Reddy, Sameer Datt, Tasty Teja, Pallavi, and Ramya Reddy in key roles. Directed by Basir Aaluri and produced by Palyam Ravi Prakash Reddy, the film has completed all formalities, including censorship, and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on May 9, 2025.

Director Basir Aaluri: “We are releasing ‘6 Journey’ on May 9, featuring Sameer Datt and Pallavi Rathod as the main leads, with Tasty Teja, Ravi Prakash Reddy, and Ramya Reddy in significant roles. The film is crafted with suspense, action, and thrilling elements, centered around a patriotic storyline. It is sure to captivate audiences.”

Hero Sameer Datt: “‘6 Journey’ is a unique love, action, and thriller film. The entire team has worked tirelessly. Director Basir garu has done an excellent job bringing this film to life. Thanks to our producer, Palyam Ravi Prakash Reddy garu. I sincerely request your blessings for our film, releasing on May 9.”

Heroine Pallavi Rathod: “With the support of Basir garu and Ravi Prakash garu, the film has been made exceptionally well. It has all the elements to entertain. Releasing on May 9, ‘6 Journey’ will definitely appeal to everyone.”

Actress Sahiti: “I thank Director Basir garu for giving me the wonderful role of Saraswati in ‘6 Journey’. Producer Ravi garu provided a comfortable working environment and even acted alongside us. The shooting was completed on schedule. Thanks to cinematographer Surender Reddy garu, and to my co-stars Sameer, Pallavi, Teja, and everyone else. Watch and enjoy the film on May 9.”

Producer Palyam Ravi Prakash Reddy: “We’ve created ‘6 Journey’ with love, action, and mystery elements. The trailer has received a fantastic response. Basir garu has directed the film brilliantly. We are releasing it on May 9, and we trust that Telugu audiences, who always support good cinema, will embrace our film.”

With the trailer already garnering positive feedback, ‘6 Journey’ is poised to entertain audiences upon its release on May 9.