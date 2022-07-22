68th National Film Awards: Suriya And Aparna Balamurali's Soorarai Potru Bag The Trophies For Best Actor, Actress And Movie Categories

The 68th National Film Awards are being announced and all the fans and the stars of the film industry are eagerly awaiting to know the results. These awards are presented to honour the artistic expression in the field of cinema in this country. As the event has already begun, a few awards are announced shortly and Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn and South Indian star actor Suriya bagged the 'Best Actor' Award for their Tanhaji and Soorarai Potru movies. Even Aparna Balamurali also bagged the 'Best Actress' award for the same movie.

Here are the few details of about the event:

Know About The Jury:

Best Writing of Cinema Jury - Anant Vijay

Non-Feature Jury - Chitrartha Singh

Feature Film Jury - Vipul Shah

Most Film-Friendly State Jury – Priyadarshanand

On the whole, there were 305 feature films this year as the entries from a total of 30 languages. Out of which, 148 belong to non-feature film category from 28 languages and even 24 books and 5 film critics also made their place in the nominations for the best writing in cinema awards.

Check out the winners:

.@Suriya_offl and @ajaydevgn joint winners of Best Actor Award while #AparrnaBalamurali wins Best Actress Best Female Playback Singer won by Nanchamma for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum; Rahul Deshpande Best Male Playback Singer 68th #NationalFilmAwardshttps://t.co/d5Tmzex4jD 2/n — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 22, 2022

Despite #COVID19 pandemic excellent entries came for the 68th #NationalFilmAwards I extend my appreciation for the hard work of eminent jury members and I congratulate all the award winners of National Film Awards Union Minister @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/5gVANIRgyc — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 22, 2022

68th #NationalFilmAwards: Feature Films Category 🎞️'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' for Best Music Direction (Songs) Music Director: Thaman S 🎞️'Soorarai Pottru' for Best Music Direction (Background Music) Music Director: G V Prakash Kumar pic.twitter.com/vgBNxOFlOB — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 22, 2022

68th #NationalFilmAwards 🎞️#SooraraiPottru directed by Sudha Kongara wins the best Feature film award 🎞️Award for the best film providing wholesome entertainment goes to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut pic.twitter.com/d1aZbdn3nm — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 22, 2022

68th #NationalFilmAwards: (Feature Films category) 🌀The best Actor award is being shared by two Actors @Suriya_offl for #SooraraiPottru and @ajaydevgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 🌀#AparnaBalamurali wins the best actress award for the film #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/sGREDnaYKV — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 22, 2022

68th #NationalFilmAwards: Feature Films 🧿Best playback singer, female goes to Nanchamma for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam) 🧿Best playback singer male goes to Rahul Deshpande for I AM Vasantrao (Marathi) pic.twitter.com/BY3yNoVliU — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 22, 2022

Congratulations to all the winners…