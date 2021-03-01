7 Kadam Motion Poster Out On Eros Now 

Eros Now has an amazing surprise for all of its ardent fans. The wait is over! Eros Now has been consistently entertaining the audience with remarkable content is now all set to make another addition to its marquee today. The streaming platform has unravelled the motion poster of one of its most awaited original series '7 Kadam'! Eros Now takes the excitement quotient a notch higher with its release of the remarkable motion poster that shall make viewers ask for more.



Helmed by Mohit Jha, 7 Kadam is a never seen before, an intriguing and magnanimous series. A sports drama which is based on the story of a father and son duo, who connect over their passion for football but cross paths in the clash of ideals and morals. Now the choice is theirs, whether to come together to achieve a common goal or to let go of the most important match of their lives. Exciting, sentimental, and full of relatable instances, this show will keep you at the edge of your seat.

The trailer of '7 Kadam' is now awaited and will be released on the 5th March 2021. Stay Tuned!