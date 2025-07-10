8th NATS Telugu Sambaralu concludes on a high note in Florida

The 8th edition of the North America Telugu Society (NATS) Telugu Sambaralu came to a grand close in Tampa, Florida, after three days of vibrant celebrations that drew over 20,000 attendees. The event turned into a glorious celebration of Telugu culture, traditions, music, and community spirit, with Convenor and Past Chairman Guttikonda Srinivas leading the efforts with exceptional dedication.

The mega event witnessed the presence of Tollywood heavyweights including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Victory Venkatesh, Allu Arjun, and Sreeleela, alongside veteran actresses Jayasudha and Meena. The musical atmosphere reached new heights with electrifying performances by star composers Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman, leaving the audience thrilled.

Under the theme “Never Before, Ever After,” the Telugu Sambaralu showcased the richness of Telugu heritage through cultural programs, performances, and social initiatives. Guttikonda Srinivas, in his vote of thanks, appreciated the tireless work of the event directors, co-directors, chairs, co-chairs, and hundreds of volunteers who contributed like “soldiers” to make the event a resounding success.

Beyond the festivities, the event also reflected NATS’ commitment to social responsibility. The organization donated ₹85 lakh (approx. USD 100,000) to Hyderabad’s Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. The cheque was formally handed over to hospital chairman Nandamuri Balakrishna, who, along with Vasundhara Balakrishna, was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for their service.

NATS Board Chairman Prashanth Pinnamaneni and Secretary Malladi Srinivas, along with the leadership team, ensured flawless coordination. With the powerful slogan “This is our Telugu celebration — let’s celebrate together,” the 8th NATS Telugu Sambaralu proved to be a cultural landmark, celebrating Telugu identity on an international stage.











