‘90’s’ director Aditya Haasan’s next gets an interesting title

Aditya Haasan, the director behind the acclaimed web series "90’s – A Middle-Class Biopic," is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with his latest project titled "Teacher." Produced by Naveen Medaram under the banner MNOP (Medaram Naveen Official Productions), this new web series promises to deliver another compelling narrative.
Unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the series comes with high expectations following the success of its predecessor. The poster release offers a glimpse into the picturesque setting of a village named Ankapur in Telangana, characterized by serene riverbanks and lush green landscapes.
"Teacher" boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Swathi Reddy, Nikhil Devadula from Baahubali, Nitya Sri from C/o Kancherapalem, along with Rajendar Goud and Siddarth in pivotal roles. The storyline revolves around three mischievous students navigating life in the quaint village. The series is set to explore the dynamics between the students and their teacher, promising a blend of humor and heartfelt emotions.
With "Teacher," Aditya Haasan aims to recreate the magic of his previous success by delivering yet another engaging narrative that resonates with audiences. As anticipation builds for the series release, viewers eagerly await to embark on another nostalgic journey filled with laughter, love, and relatable characters.