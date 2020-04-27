 Top
A delight for lovers of bang-bang action

OTT platforms have a reliable format in the form of action entertainers, where the narration can be stretched over nearly a dozen episodes and two seasons, minimum. There have been a few recently - the drug mafia and inter-religious conflict themed ones - which have been stretched over three seasons and doing pretty well as far as viewership goes.

'Extraction' an American action thriller, is a similar kind of a venture but a feature film. With a runtime of under two hours, the film starring Chris Hemworth as the no- holds-barred mercenary and a clutch of Indian artistes like Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, Pankaj Tripathi and Rudhraksh Jaiswal is an edge-of-the-seat flick.

Titled 'Dhaka' before acquiring the present name, the film maintains a hint of familiarity as it is based in an Asian milieu with the characters speaking Bengali to authenticate it. The movie is all about the blood-thirsty battle between two druglords, one based in Mumbai ( Pankaj Tripathi) and the other in Dhaka ( Priyanshu Painyuli) when the former's son gets kidnapped by the latter. Chris Hemworth is roped in to save the boy but what happens on the field is a set of surprising about-turns and twists.

The action is typically Hollywoodish with bullets and bodies spraying around virtually all across the screen but the speed at which it moves makes it a great time pass during these lockdown times.

