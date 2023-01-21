A New Poster From Ajay Devgn's Bholaa Is Unveiled Ahead Of The Teaser Launch…

Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is all set to come up with a remake of Kollywood's blockbuster movie Kaithi. Having senior actress Tabu in a cop role, the movie is now the most-awaited ones of this season. It hits the theatres in summer and thus the makers dropped a new poster ahead of the teaser launch on social media. Ajay is not only the lead actor, he is also producing and directing the movie under his home banner.



Ajay Devgn shared the new poster of the Bholaa movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The second teaser of Bholaa will be unveiled on 24th January and the new poster showcased Ajay in a terrific appeal holding the 'Trishul' with one hand. The backdrop of different scenes of the movie also made the poster worth watching.

Bholaa movie is directed by Ajay Devgn and it is being produced by himself in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar under the ADF Films, T-Series and Reliance Entertainments banners. It is also being made in 3D format! Tabu will essay a prominent role in this movie while Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan will essay cameo roles. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Amit Pandey, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal and Makarand Deshpande. It will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!

Going with the plot, Police officers take the help of the prisoner to chase the smuggler's gang and then they help him in reuniting with his daughter.

Speaking about the other movies of Ajay Devgn, he will be next seen in Maidaan and Naam movies. Ajay will portray the title role in the Maidaan movie stepping into the shoes of legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim and Priyamani will be seen as the lead lady in this sports drama.

Bholaa movie will be released on 30th March, 2023 and will also be screened in the 3D format!