Aadhi Pinisetty’s‘Sabdham’trailer unleashed'

After the massive success of their collaboration with 'Vaishali,' Aadhi Pinisetty and director Arivazhagan joined forces once again for a supernatural crime thriller, 'Sabdham.' The film is produced by 7G Films Siva, with S. Banupriya Siva serving as the co-producer. Today, the makers unveiled the film’s theatrical trailer.

The trailer opens with Avanthika (Lakshmi Menon) describing her strange and disturbing affliction: hearing the constant sound of a thousand bats. Initially dismissed as an auditory hallucination by her doctor, her intense recounting of the sounds stirs something much darker. Aadhi Pinisetty makes his entry as a paranormal investigator who believes her condition is connected to something beyond the natural world.

With 'Sabdham,' the filmmakers present a fresh take on the supernatural thriller genre. The trailer expertly builds tension and intrigue, offering a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat experience. Aadhi Pinisetty delivers a compelling and intense performance as Vyoma, adding depth and intrigue to the story. Meanwhile, Lakshmi Menon captivates with her portrayal of a troubled and confused woman, keeping viewers gripped by her frightening journey throughout.

The visuals, captured by Arun Bathmanabhan, are hauntingly clear and immersive, adding to the film's eerie atmosphere. The atmospheric score by S. Thaman amplifies the suspense, making it a truly unsettling experience. Editing is done by National Award winner Sabu Joseph. Manoj Kumar is the art director.

With a captivating premise, strong performances, and a haunting trailer, 'Sabdham' is set to captivate audiences. The film is slated for release in Andhra through N Cinemas and in Nizam via Mythri Distribution on February 28th. The trailer has certainly raised anticipation for what promises to be a unique and thrilling supernatural journey.