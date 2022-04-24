Abhilash Chaudhary making it big in showbiz

Actor Abhilash Chaudhary who was previously seen in ZEE5's series "Stage of Siege: Temple Attack", Ram Gopal Verma's "D Company" and films like "Paltan", "Zoya Factor", "Dabangg 3", and "Commando 3", is seen in a negative role in web series "Dhahanam" reuniting with Ram Gopal Varma, which is streaming on MX Player from 14th April onwards.



The actor gets candid about working with Ram Gopal Varma and playing negative lead.

Tell us about your experience with Ram Gopal Varma.

To describe him as filmmaker is he is legendary and also very unique because his cinema is very different as per his thinking, the way of taking every shot is on another level which I started noticing when we started shooting for "D company" which I never experienced with any other directors I've worked with. Like if you see his work in any of his projects, they are underlined in perfection in terms of editing, shots, dialogues etc. He has a set vision of what he wants from the character or a particular scene. His direction amazes me of how smoothly and with perfection the things are done.

What attracted you towards the role?

When I got the briefing of the character, I felt goosebumps just by listening to it. I thought how amazing it would be to enact this character if only listening to it made such an impact. Thats the reason I nodded my head for the project and gave my 100% to it.

What prompts you to take up negative roles?

I have always said that for me the impact of the character matters unbothered about how long is it's screen time or is it positive or negative role. Like my character in Dhahanam is very strong. Sometimes you can see the audience talking about the brilliance of a character who was only there for 10 minutes. If the impact is solid, then any other factors doesn't matter for me.

What are the challenges of playing a negative role?

There is no difficulty playing a negative role. I think it easy to be a negative character as compared to a positive one because from start to end we know it's a negative character but for positive character it's important to maintain the good throughout. And it is our duty to give our 100% in every project. Yes, there was difficulty in the start because it has smoking and drinking scenes which I don't do in real life. But once you embibe the essence of the character within then there's no difficulty. Basically you have to go to the depth of it.

How did acting happened to you?

I was an engineer by profession and I always wanted to be an actor. I loved watching Sunny Deol, I used to copy him during my school and college times. His dialogues and his acting. He has always been my favourite.

What where your learning from working in different medium from TV to OTT to films? Is it difficult?

It was a bit challenging and difficult but at the same time it was quite interesting and confidence booster and I took this as a plus point that I have worked in all medium. I never restricted myself in just a particular medium.

What are your upcoming projects?

I will be next seen in "Konda" as a cop, who has his own rules and regulations! It will release in Telugu.