Abhishek Bachchan Confirms New Look for Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Abhishek Bachchan latest news: Abhishek Bachchan has confirmed that his Abhishek Bachchan new look is for the Shah Rukh Khan King movie. He said he is shooting for a film called King. He did not share details about his Abhishek Bachchan King film role, but fans are very happy.

Many people like his new hairstyle. They are praising his Abhishek Bachchan transformation. Some fans are expecting a high level performance from Abhishek, just like how he performed in Yuva. Some people think he might be the villain of the movie.

This new film is directed by Siddharth Anand. SRK is the main character of the movie. The King also has Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi and Jaideep Ahlawat. More actors may join, but it is not confirmed yet.

This movie is one of the big Shah Rukh Khan upcoming projects 2026. It will be released in cinemas on 24 December. After the success of Pathaan, fans are excited for this Bollywood movie King update.

Everyone is waiting to see this film on the big screen.