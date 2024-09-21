Abhishek Bachchan’s Dance-Drama ‘Be Happy’ first look gets unveiled

Live
Streaming giant Prime Video has revealed the first look of Be Happy, a dance-centric drama starring Abhishek Bachchan and directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza.
Streaming giant Prime Video has revealed the first look of Be Happy, a dance-centric drama starring Abhishek Bachchan and directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza. Known for his work in films like ABCD and Street Dancer 3D, D’Souza brings yet another dance-filled narrative to life, with Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, Harleen Sethi, and Inayat Verma joining the cast.
The film follows Shiv Rastogi, played by Bachchan, a single father who is determined to help his daughter, portrayed by Inayat Verma, achieve her dream of performing on India's biggest dance reality show. Prime Video's official poster showcases the father-daughter duo mid-dance, emphasizing the film’s theme of ambition, resilience, and the emotional bond between them.
Speaking about the project, D’Souza shared, "Be Happy is a heartfelt story about a single father’s journey to fulfill his daughter’s dreams. I believe viewers will connect deeply with this emotional yet light-hearted narrative."
Prime Video’s Nikhil Madhok, Head of India Originals, highlighted the streaming service's commitment to presenting authentic and relatable stories, adding that the movie's unveiling on Daughter's Day was fitting given its focus on a father’s devotion to his daughter.
Produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza, Be Happy promises to be an inspiring tale of perseverance and love, with a release date set to be announced soon. Fans are eagerly awaiting its premiere on Prime Video.