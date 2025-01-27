Actor Krishnasai supports education of underprivileged students

Actor Krishnasai, recognized for his roles in Sundarangudu and Jewel Thief, has extended his philanthropic efforts by donating ₹21,000 to support the education of three underprivileged students. The donation, made through his Krishnasai Charitable Trust, will benefit Mirza Yaseen, Mirza Mohammed, and Mirza Haroon, all from poor families in Tolichowki, Hyderabad.

Expressing his thoughts on the gesture, Krishnasai stated that education should never be hindered by financial barriers and that he is committed to supporting deserving students, regardless of their background. The actor emphasized that education is a powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty, and he aims to empower talented individuals from disadvantaged communities.

The students' families expressed deep gratitude for Krishnasai’s timely assistance, which will ensure that their children's education continues without interruption. Through his charitable trust, Krishnasai has consistently provided support to individuals across caste, religion, and region, cementing his reputation as a hero not only on-screen but also in real life.