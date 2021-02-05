Actor Maadhavi Latha complains of abusive posts

Gachibowli : Telugu actor Maadhavi Latha on Thursday complained to Cyberabad police about those making abusive and vulgar comments about her on social media.

She called on Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and submitted a complaint against some groups and individuals trolling her and posting objectionable content on social media.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, she alleged that some people were targeting her for speaking on issues like attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh.

Maadhavi, who joined the BJP in 2018, said ever since she joined politics some people had been making personal attacks on her. She blamed some groups linked with the TRS, the YSR Congress, the Congress and the TDP and few caste groups.