Actor Rajashekar & Jeevitha sentenced 1 year in prison

Hyderabad: The couple Jeevitha and Rajashekar were sentenced to a year in prison by the Nampally Court in a defamation case and were additionally fined Rs 5,000. It is said that in 2011 when Jeevitha and Rajashekar made claims that the blood collected by the Chiranjeevi blood bank was being sold illegally in the market.



Reacting to these serious allegations, film producer Allu Aravind took legal action. A defamation lawsuit was subsequently filed against the trust and service programmes operating under Chiranjeevi's name. As part of the evidence, media articles featuring the accusations made by Jeevitha and Rajashekar were presented in Court.

Following a prolonged trial, the Court delivered its judgement on Tuesday, sentencing both actors to one year of imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 5,000. However, after paying the fine, the Court granted them bail, allowing them to appeal in the High Court.