Live
- Purandeswari has no knowledge on state's financial condition: Gudivada Amarnath
- Khammam Collector reviews flood situation in Charla mandal
- Aditi Govitrikar Launches Her Own Pageant Marvelous Mrs. India 2023; Says “All About Celebrating Individuality”
- Daily Forex Rates (19-07-2023)
- Tirupati: Mega mass cancer screening programme to be launched soon
- Andhra tribal youth assaulted, urinated on face
- Two constables in Palvancha risk lives to save man who fell in well
- Transitional Care Centres : A ray of hope for patients requiring medical care post-treatment
- Ambati Rambabu inspects Polavaram works, says govt. committed to complete project
- Hyd police cracks theft case worth Rs 5 crores, 9 Nepalis held
Actor Rajashekar & Jeevitha sentenced 1 year in prison
In 2011 when Jeevitha and Rajashekar made claims that the blood collected by the Chiranjeevi blood bank was being sold illegally in the market
Hyderabad: The couple Jeevitha and Rajashekar were sentenced to a year in prison by the Nampally Court in a defamation case and were additionally fined Rs 5,000. It is said that in 2011 when Jeevitha and Rajashekar made claims that the blood collected by the Chiranjeevi blood bank was being sold illegally in the market.
Reacting to these serious allegations, film producer Allu Aravind took legal action. A defamation lawsuit was subsequently filed against the trust and service programmes operating under Chiranjeevi's name. As part of the evidence, media articles featuring the accusations made by Jeevitha and Rajashekar were presented in Court.
Following a prolonged trial, the Court delivered its judgement on Tuesday, sentencing both actors to one year of imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 5,000. However, after paying the fine, the Court granted them bail, allowing them to appeal in the High Court.