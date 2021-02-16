Actors Varsha Bhagwani, Nishant Malkhani to feature in a peppy music video "Haaye Oye"

Varsha Bhagwani, a very well known blogger turned actress is all set to begin with her career in the glamour world. She is an Indian model and fashion blogger. Born and brought up in Lucknow, she completed her graduation in Mass Media from Jai Hind college, Mumbai.

The model was never a part of BB-13 but got popularity as she was known for her controversies with actress Rashmi Desai. Currently, she is doing a peppy song starring with actor Nishant Malkhani.

While sharing about her upcoming project, she said, "This song has a storyboard in background of the couple. It took us around more than 20 hours to shoot. It was filmed in Mumbai. Continuing about her experience of working with actor Nishant Malkhani, she says, "He was highly cooperative and went out of the way to deliver the inputs to the character. He is a brilliant actor and a dancer too."

Actor Nishant Malkhani speaks his heart out for this project which is made by her old friend Varsha and says, "When I came to know that she is producing the song, I was more than happy to star in it. Varsha is launching herself by this song which is amazing and hope it's going to do wonders for her."

"It's a wonderful song sung by Madhur Dhir. He has a brilliant voice and song is the main reason why I said yes to this video," Nishant said.

Nishant Malkhani also revealed about the theme of the song and said, "The whole project is shot in the outskirts of Mumbai with different locations like lake, cowboy look. The feel of the music video is like Hollywood."

Singer Madhur Dhir who is widely known as finalist of popular show The Voice India - shares his thoughts on being on-board for the music album and says, " This song is really close to my heart and now I am looking forward that the audience likes the song and the video as much as we are loving it. Varsha and Nishant were really co-operative and supportive with super positive atmosphere on and off the sets."

Produced by Varsha Bhagwani "Haaye Oye" music video will be soon released digitally.