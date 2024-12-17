Actress Shanaya Sharma to Shine in ‘Ajab Gajab Ishq’

Talented actress Shanaya Sharma is set to entertain audiences with her role in the upcoming romantic-comedy film ‘Ajab Gajab Ishq’. Playing the parallel lead as a supportive and fun-loving friend, Shanaya brings charm and energy to this much-anticipated project.

Speaking about her role, Shanaya expressed her excitement, saying, “This film is very special to me because it allowed me to explore a fun and unique character. I can't wait for the audience to experience the laughter, emotions, and surprises ‘Ajab Gajab Ishq’ has to offer.”

Directed and written by Dhananjay Kumar Singh under the Adhishri Films banner and produced by Gagan Verma, ‘Ajab Gajab Ishq’ offers a fresh take on the romantic-comedy genre. Shot in the beautiful city of Indore, the film promises unexpected twists, humour, and an unconventional love story that sets it apart.

Shanaya Sharma, known for her impressive performances in popular television shows like Chandra Nandini and Fear Files, has built a reputation as a versatile actress. Her debut on Star Plus with Chandra Nandini showcased her strong screen presence, while Fear Files on Zee TV further highlighted her acting prowess.

In addition to television, Shanaya has explored the music industry, appearing in notable music videos. Her 2019 performance in Kaisa Nasha under Zee Music received much praise. She also featured in the T-Series hit “Laare Da Ki Kariye” alongside Nishant Malkhani, further cementing her status as a multi-talented performer.

With ‘Ajab Gajab Ishq’, Shanaya continues her journey of growth and versatility in entertainment. The film’s engaging storyline, combined with her natural flair, promises to deliver a memorable experience for the audience.

As anticipation builds, Shanaya’s fans can look forward to a delightful mix of humour, emotions, and surprises in ‘Ajab Gajab Ishq’. The film is set to hit screens soon, adding another milestone to Shanaya Sharma’s flourishing career.