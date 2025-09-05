Adah Sharma celebrates Onam with her aunts in Kerala: 'They really spoil me'

Mumbai: 'The Kerala Story' fame actress Adah Sharma indulged in the festive spirit by celebrating the auspicious festival of Onam in her hometown Kerala.

Adah was on a four-day trip to the state during which he stayed with her aunts for one day each.

Talking about her visit to Kerala, Adah shared: "I have relatives all over Kerala. So in my four-day trip, I stayed with each aunt for a day. I've had an overdose of olan, avial, and sambhar at each of their houses. I have two aunts at Thiruvananthapuram, one in Muvattupuzha and another in Trissur. They really spoil me when I go to see them. I rarely even step out of the house; we have so much to talk about at home."

The 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actress further revealed that during her visit, she taught her aunts a bit of AI, like changing the color of their hair or saree in the photographs.

"This time I'm teaching them to do AI and change hair colour and saree colour on photographs. I also try to put kolam (rangoli), but I'm terrible at it, so I make a mess. But they still praise my mess and call it art," Adah added.

Coming to her professional commitments, Adah will next essay the role of a Devi in a yet-untitled trilingual film with the National Award-winning director BM Giriraj.

Sharing her approach towards her character, Adah stressed her commitment to making the portrayal as realistic and authentic as possible.

“I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like ‘The Kerala Story’ or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles," she revealed.

Furthermore, Adah will next be a part of two Bollywood horror dramas.

Her lineup further includes an international project, where she will be seen as a superhero, and the second season of her superhit show "Reeta Sanyal".



