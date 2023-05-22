Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ Is All Set To Hit Rs 200 Crore Mark Today

Tollywood’s glam doll Adah Sharma raised her momentum a notch higher with ‘The Kerala Story’ movie. This film turned into the biggest blockbuster of the season and is still running successfully in the theatres even after two weeks. Already the movie crossed Rs 150 crore mark and today it is all set to surpass Rs 200 crore mark too…



Bollywood’s trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped the latest collection report of ‘The Kerala Story’ movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “DOUBLE CENTURY… #TheKeralaStory will hit ₹ 200 cr TODAY [Mon; Day 18]… The second #Hindi film to cross the coveted number in 2023, after #Pathaan [Jan 2023]… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 198.97 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice”.

Even earlier the Supreme Court gave its nod for the movie to screen in West Bengal and thus, the collections are still improving. This film is directed by Sudipto Sen and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the Sunshine Pictures banner. It has an ensemble cast of Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan / Fatima Ba, Yogita Bihani as Nimah, Sonia Balani as Asifa, Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali, Devadarshini as Shalini's mother, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri and Pranav Misshra.