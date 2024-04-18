Live
- ‘Teppa samudram’ review: Entertains with twists and turns
- ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ review: Blends humour and heartfelt moments
- SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking mandatory EVM-VVPAT tally
- Actress Ananya Nagalla Launches Advanced Gro hair and Glo skin Clinic at Banjara Hills
- LS poll battle: Only 9.83 pc candidates are women in NE states
- MahaYuti will win 45 plus LS seats in Maharashtra
- NCPCR asks FSSAI to review sugar content in Nestle's baby food products
- Infosys' full-year employee strength drops for 1st time in 23 years
- Akanksha Salunkhe moves into quarters of World Championship Asian Qualifying squash
- DMK cadres asked to be cautious in 4 LS seats where NDA seen as having an edge
Just In
Adhyayan Suman embraces debauchery as Nawab Zoravar in 'Heeramandi' promo
The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series -- ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ -- on Thursday dropped the character promo of Adhyayan Suman as Nawab Zoravar.
Mumbai: The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series -- ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ -- on Thursday dropped the character promo of Adhyayan Suman as Nawab Zoravar.
The show transports the viewers to the 1940s, into the lives of the courtesans filled with love, betrayal, power, and the fight for independence.
The character introduction promo shows Adhyayan in a drunk state wearing a golden kurta with courtesans dancing around him.
"Which courtesan will beguile me today? I am a Nawaab... Debauchery is my pastime and birthright. The only thing that matters is Zoravar must always be entertained," the actor says in the promo.
The post is captioned as: "Apne Nawabi Shauq Poore Karna Uska Haqq Hai - Bas, Zoravar Ka Dil Behalna Chahiye."
The series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Sehgal in lead roles will release on Netflix on May 1.