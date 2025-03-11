‘Adi Dha Surprise’ from ‘Robinhood’ becomes instant hit

The highly anticipated third single "Adi Dha Surprise" from Nithiin's upcoming film Robinhood has finally been released, creating a wave of excitement among fans. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Srileela as the female lead and is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 28.

Following the massive success of the first two singles, "Adi Dha Surprise" has now captured the audience's attention with its high-energy beats, catchy lyrics, and vibrant visuals. The song, composed by GV Prakash Kumar, blends traditional and modern music elements with the touch of Veena and Naadaswaram, adding a unique flavor to the mass number.

Adding to the visual appeal, actress Ketika Sharma makes a glamorous appearance in the song, donning a stunning jasmine blouse and delivering energetic dance moves. Her sizzling performance has turned the song into an instant social media sensation. Complementing her on-screen charm, Neeti Mohan and Anurag Kulkarni's powerful vocals, along with Chandra Bose’s captivating lyrics, have further elevated the song's impact.

Choreographed by Master Shekhar, the high-octane dance performance in the final sequence featuring Nithiin and Srileela is expected to be a major highlight in theaters. With the song already trending, it has amplified the anticipation for the film's release.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Robinhood is expected to offer a wholesome commercial entertainer filled with action, comedy, and romance. With Sai Sriram as the cinematographer, Koti as the editor, and Ram Kumar handling art direction, the team is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a grand success.