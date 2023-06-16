Adipurush: Internet Hails Prabhas Grand Comeback

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, has finally been released today, June 16, after facing several delays and controversies. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the early morning shows at 4 am were sold out, and fans enthusiastically celebrated Prabhas' portrayal of Lord Ram in Adipurush. As the first show concluded, Twitter became abuzz with the initial reviews of the film. Netizens praised Adipurush as Prabhas' comeback and referred to it as a modern retelling of the epic Ramayana.

Adipurush premiered in theaters on June 16, generating enormous expectations. Directed by Om Raut, the film was released in 2D and 3D formats in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Following the conclusion of the first day's shows, Twitter users took to the platform to express their excitement and share their reviews of the film. Some hailed it as Prabhas' comeback, while others believed that movies like Adipurush should not be judged but simply appreciated.

Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological tale based on Valmiki's Ramayana. Prabhas portrays the character of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon plays Sita, and Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of Raavan. They depict the characters Raghava, Janaki, and Lankesh, respectively, in the film. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are also part of the supporting cast.