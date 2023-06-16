Adipurush Producers Respond to Nepal Backlash, Remove Controversial 'Sita Is The Daughter Of India' Dialogue

The creators of the mythological drama Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, have made a significant alteration to the movie following a threat from Balen Shah, the Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. The controversy arose due to a dialogue in the film's trailer stating, 'Sita is the daughter of India.' Mayor Balen expressed his objection on social media and urged the film's makers to correct the mistake regarding the birthplace of Sita.

On Thursday, he took to Facebook to share the announcement in Nepali, which reads, "Until and unless the slogan 'Janki is the daughter of India' included in the South Indian film 'Adipurush' is not true not only in Nepal but also in India, no Hindi film will be allowed to run in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City.3 days have been given to correct this. Hail to Mother Sita."

As a result, the Censor Board of Nepal has decided to withhold permission for the release of Adipurush, which is based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana.



