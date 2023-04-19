Adipurush set to premiere at Tribeca Festival before Indian release

The upcoming PAN Indian film Adipurush, featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. The latest update is that the film will have its world premiere on June 13th at the Tribeca Festival in New York, which runs from June 7th to June 18th.

The Tribeca Festival was founded in 2001 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff, and it aims to bring artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms. The screening of Adipurush at this festival is a significant moment for Indian cinema, and director Om Raut stated that it's a surreal experience for him and the entire team to showcase an Indian cultural story on a global platform.

Producer Bhushan Kumar expressed his pride in taking Indian cinema to the global level and said that the screening of the movie at the festival excites and overwhelms him. Prabhas, who plays the lead in the film, said that he feels privileged to be part of a project that reflects the ethos of the nation. He added that this achievement makes him proud not only as an actor but also as an Indian. Keep following for more updates on Adipurush.