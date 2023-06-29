Aditya Music bags ‘Ala Ila Ela’ audio rights; film locks release date

‘Ala Ila Ela’ is an action entertainer directed by Raghava Dwaraki. Producer Kollakunta Nagaraju of Kaka Movie Makers has bankrolled the film. Starring Raj Shankar, Poorna, Naga Babu, Brahmanandam, Ali, Seetha, Sitara, and Nisha Kothari, the film has got veteran filmmaker P Vasu’s son Shakti Vasudevan as the main lead. It’s music has been done by Mani Sharma. The audio of ‘Ala Ila Ela’ was released today on Aditya Music ahead of the film’s theatrical release on July 21.

Speaking at the audio event, YSRCP MLC Sheikh Mohammad Iqbal, who was the chief guest, said that the trailer is very good. He wished producer Kollakunta Nagaraju success.

Heroine Nisha Kothari said that she is thankful to producer Nagaraju. “My character is very good. This film should be a great success,” she added.

Adinarayana, the head of SKML Motion Pictures, said, “It is a great pleasure to have the audio release ceremony of our movie in Hindupur. Every single person in Hindupur came to our function and blessed our producer Nagaraju. Having watched the movie, I can say that it is so good. Mani Sharma’s music is amazing. Hero Shakti’s acting is awesome. This is a suspense thriller movie with a very gripping screenplay. I hereby announce its theatrical release on July 21 all over India by SKML Motion Pictures.”

Producer Kollakunta Nagaraju said, “I was born and brought up in Hindupur. I always wanted our town to be ahead in all fields. Now, I have become a producer and bankrolled ‘Ala Ila Ela’. Please watch our movie in theatres.”

Shakti Vasudevan said, “We shot it for 83 days in good locations. Our director is strong in narrating any story. I thank the producer Nagaraju for his extraordinary support.”