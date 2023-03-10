Advance Bookings for 'Kabzaa' Open Today

Kabzaa, featuring Real Star Upendra in the lead role, along with Kiccha Sudeep, Shriya Saran, and Shivarajkumar, is scheduled to release on March 17. Expectations for the film are at an all-time high, as it is the first pan-India film from the Kannada industry that will be released worldwide on the same day. Director Chandru decided to release the film on March 17 as a tribute to the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who was a huge support in making "Kabzaa" a reality.

The film has secured powerful distributors for the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi versions, ensuring a wide release in numerous screens. Advance bookings for the film have already begun, with overseas bookings open in the USA and Canada. A special premiere is also scheduled in Canada on March 16th by the distributor.

Even before its theatrical release, "Kabzaa" has already made impressive earnings from its non-theatrical rights, showcasing the massive craze the film has among the audience and the trade. The exact figure for the film's global release is yet to be known, but fans of Upendra, Sudeep, and Shivarajkumar are eagerly anticipating their favorite stars in a big-budget film. With a lot at stake, "Kabzaa" is under immense pressure to prove its worth and distinguish itself from the comparisons with "KGF.