Advance Ticket Sales for The Bengal Files on Day One

Bengal Files box office news: The Bengal Files, the highly-anticipated film from Vivek Agnihotri is set to release this Friday. However, the movie has managed to book less than 500 screens across India just two days before its release.

The Bengal Files Advance Booking:

The Bengal Files has made around ₹9.66 lakh in Bengal Files day 1 booking so far. Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film has sold around 3,190 tickets across 485 shows in India till now.

With blocked seats, The Bengal Files movie report is targeting a total opening of around ₹27.03 lakh.

State-Wise Collections:

The Bengal Files has done the best business in Maharashtra so far with ₹2.84 lakh (₹8.41 lakh including blocked seats) from 122 shows.

The Telangana market also impressed with ₹2.06 lakh (₹3.87 lakh including blocked seats) from 35 shows.

The film also did decently in Delhi with ₹1.34 lakh (₹4.35 lakh with blocked seats) from 53 shows.

Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh also recorded moderate figures at ₹ 79,970, ₹ 35,770 and ₹ 39,260, independently.

lower requests like Goa, Uttarakhand, Assam and others added only a many thousand rupees to the collections. The overall Bengal Files ticket sales has been low but a few shows in Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat were near full.

Comparison with The Kashmir Files:

Given that The Bengal Files has been built up with a lot of publicity, the expectations from this film are quite high.

This film will inevitably be compared to Vivek Agnihotri’s previous release – The Kashmir Files. The 2022 film was a surprise blockbuster for the industry, opening with ₹1.13 crore in advance bookings and growing significantly with good word of mouth to end up with over ₹250 crore at the domestic box office during a lean period for Bollywood.

About the Film:

The Bengal Files is Vivek Agnihotri’s third film in the Files series. The first film was The Tashkent lines in 2019 and was followed by the National Award- winning The Kashmir lines in 2022. Vivek Agnihotri’s coming design too picks a controversial chapter of India’s history and aims to stir the pot, just like the former flicks in the series.