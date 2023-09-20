After Amithab, Sachin; Rajinikanth gets golden ticket for World Cup

The much-awaited ICC World Cup is scheduled to commence on October 5. With India hosting the tournament this time, the tickets for this biggest cricket carnival are being sold like hot cakes. Meanwhile, the BCCI is presenting the Golden Tickets to a select few celebrities from across the country.



BCCI’s official X handle shared a picture of its Secretary Jay Shah presenting the Golden Ticket to Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth. “The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema! The BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah presented the golden ticket to Rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture,” the post read.

Before Rajini, legendary Hindi film star Amitabh Bachchan and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were also presented with the ICC World Cup Golden Tickets. The Golden Ticket gives access to the recipients to the VIP stands apart from numerous other luxuries during the ICC World Cup.