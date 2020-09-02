After Dynamite Tops Billboard Hot 100, BTS Eyes Grammys

K pop band BTS couldn't have asked for more as their very first English single 'Dynamite' has topped the Billboard top 100 chart. Now, the aspirations of South Korea's most popular pop band have grown. They now are eyeing solo performance at the Grammys.

BTS has already done a Grammy debut by joining hands with Lil Nas X for a rendition of the American rapper's Old Town Road this year.

Dyanmite has got 33.9 million US streams besides selling three lakh units, which makes it a massive digital sales week after Taylor Swift's 'Look What you Made Me Do' which was launched three years ago.

The BTS band of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are also betting big on winning a Grammy award in the near future.

BTS stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond The Scene. The Korean pop band say they owe their existence to the ARMY (their fans).

"Dynamite", which was released by BigHit Entertainment/Columbia Records on August 21 has been topping the charts ever since its launch.