After Suhana Khan; Junaid to make his debut in OTT

The digital realm is abuzz with anticipation as two star kids gear up to make their mark in Bollywood. Following the recent Netflix debut of Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, in "The Archies" alongside Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, get ready to witness the arrival of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan. The star kid , is all set for his debut in the Netflix original film "Maharaja," alongside acclaimed actors Sai Pallavi and Shalini Pandey.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Entertainment, the movie is scheduled for release on June 14th.

Junaid's debut isn't the only one grabbing headlines. Khushi Kapoor, daughter of late actor Sridevi is also set to star with Junaid in a Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Love Today." With these projects, the second-generation stars are following the footsteps of their legendary parents into the limelight.

The buzz surrounding star kids making OTT debut underscores the growing trend of digital platforms.

As they prepare to showcase their talent, fans eagerly await to see if they can carve their own paths to success or if they will be overshadowed by the legacies of their iconic parents. Bollywood's future shines bright with these promising newcomers ready to captivate audiences on the silver screen.