Aha’s Hometown Promises a Nostalgic Celebration of Roots and Memories

The concept of home is more than just a place—it’s a feeling, a collection of moments that define us. This April 4th, aha OTT is set to evoke deep emotions with Hometown, a heartwarming web series that delves into the beauty of growing up and the memories that shape our lives.

Directed by Srikanth Reddy Palle, Hometown features an ensemble cast, including Rajeev Kanakala, Jhansi, Prajwal Yadma, Sairam, Anirudh, and Jyothi. The series stands as a tribute to the places we come from and the dreams that take flight from there.

At its core, Hometown follows Srikanth, a young man venturing into filmmaking, who reflects on his childhood, friendships, and pivotal moments that defined his journey. Through a series of heartfelt episodes, viewers will witness the joys of first love, the pain of farewells, and the invaluable bonds of family. Rajeev Kanakala delivers a compelling performance as Prasad, a strict yet loving father whose influence lingers in his son’s life choices.

What sets Hometown apart is its ability to transport audiences into their own pasts, reminding them of the laughter, lessons, and love that shaped them. The series, produced by Naveen Medaram and Rajashekhar Medaram, brings together a skilled creative team, with cinematography by Devdeep Gandhi Kundu, music by Suresh Bobbili, and costume design by Sreedevi Tetali, ensuring a visually and emotionally rich storytelling experience.

For those yearning for a trip back to their roots, Hometown offers a deeply personal and universally relatable narrative. Prepare to be swept away by nostalgia when the series premieres exclusively on aha OTT on 4 March 2025.