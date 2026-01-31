Aishwarya Rajesh dedicates TN state film award to fans, calls it a shared honour

National Award-winning actress Aishwarya Rajesh has expressed heartfelt gratitude after receiving the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress (Special Mention) for 2018, honouring her acclaimed performances in Vada Chennai and Kanaa. The actress took to social media to share an emotional statement, saying the recognition belongs as much to her fans as it does to her.

Accepting the award with humility and joy, Aishwarya said being recognised for two films that are close to her heart made the honour even more special. She thanked the Tamil Nadu government and the jury for acknowledging her work and recalled the immense learning experience she gained from both projects.

The actress extended special thanks to director Vetrimaran, actor Dhanush, and the entire team of Vada Chennai for their support and collaboration during the film’s making. She also expressed deep gratitude to Kanaa director Arunraja Kamaraj for casting her in a film that went on to inspire countless young girls. Aishwarya credited producer Sivakarthikeyan for backing the project and helping bring its powerful message to the big screen.

Calling Kanaa a truly inspiring film, she acknowledged the collective effort of its entire team. Concluding her note, Aishwarya thanked her fans for their unwavering love and constant encouragement, stating that their support has shaped her journey as an actor. She dedicated the award to them and congratulated all fellow winners, calling it a moment of shared celebration.