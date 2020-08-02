Ajay Devgn starrer 'Sunday', a passable remake of the Telugu original

Sahasra (Charmme Kaur) is a chorus singer struggling to make a career in playback singing. One night she attends a wild party at the behest of her friend. The next day, life seems as usual for Sahasra. However, she is oblivious of one small detail: the next day is actually the day after. She is also completely unaware of what happened during that one missing day.

She realizes that something is amiss only when, a few days later, she is chased by unidentified men who try to eliminate her. The rest of the story is about finding the missing links and piecing together the jigsaw puzzle with the help of Suresh Reddy (Jagapati Babu) and Rajesh (Shashank) and how love blossoms between Rajesh and Sahasra.

This in short is the description one finds in Wikipedia about the crime and mystery thriller 'Anukokunda Oka Roju' which was a trendsetter film of sorts in Telugu cinema. Firstly, it was a heroine-oriented film, which in itself, is not an exciting prospect for the commercial minded industry walas. The star cast was definitely not A-lister types yet the synergy among the key characters and the gripping pace to the narrative helped it win.

Very surprisingly, it found takers in the patriarchal Hindi film industry too, where it was remade as 'Sunday' where the stars picked were commercially viable with Ajay Devgn playing the cameo role of a cop, Ayesha Takia reprising Charmme Kaur and the bubbly Arshad Warsi playing Takia's love interest. It found a release in 2008, three years after the original created waves.

The film was co-produced by Eros International Limited, which had taken up two ventures prior to this film.

The mystery element was well retained by Rohit Shetty, who had come up with this flick, 18 months after his ' Golmaal' which later went on to be a franchise. It was Shetty's third film and with the stars of his 'Golmaal' making their appearance, it enjoyed an initial draw and settled to be an average grosser.

The critics, impressed with the Telugu film, were critical of the creative liberties of Shetty, which in their opinion marred the film. They were right as in the south, this film has almost managed an all-time favourite status and is fondly remembered by patrons of middle-of-the road, story-centric films.