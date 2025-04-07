Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ trailer excites fans

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is gearing up to make a strong impression in the Telugu states with his upcoming film Good Bad Ugly. While Ajith enjoys massive stardom in Tamil Nadu, he hasn't quite managed to replicate that popularity in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana like his peers Vijay and Karthi. His recent Telugu outings, including Pattudhala released in February, have failed to strike a chord with audiences.

However, things might change with Good Bad Ugly, as the Telugu trailer, released recently, hints at a potential game-changer. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film appears to be a mass entertainer packed with commercial elements, comedy, and high-octane action. The trailer seems like a tribute to Ajith, featuring several callbacks to his earlier hits and showcasing him in multiple avatars—something that’s sure to excite die-hard fans.

Trisha plays the female lead in this film, reuniting with Ajith on screen, while the supporting cast includes notable names like Arjun Das, Simran, Usha Uthup, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Roadies Raghu. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, promising an energetic soundtrack to complement the film’s vibe.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly has a solid distribution network in the Telugu market. With minimal competition this week—apart from Jack—the film stands a good chance at the box office if it garners positive word of mouth. For Ajith, this could be the breakthrough he’s been waiting for in the Telugu states.