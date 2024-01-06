Akarsh Khurana’s uproarious teleplay ‘Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti’ can now be enjoyed in Telugu

Trust versatile director Akarsh Khurana to bring back the 90s on the small screen with a hilarious caper. This delightful teleplay woven around two couples and their complicated love lives will now be available in Telugu for audiences in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They too can now savour the situational comedy which begins with the lovelorn Lakshman plotting to get his lady love Priya's elder sister Pallavi hitched to an NRI groom. He is desperate to marry Priya but can't do so till the stubborn Pallavi agrees to get married. Will his plan succeed or misfire and lead to many more complications? The teleplay starring Prajakta Koli, Chaitanya Sharma, Adhaar Khurana, Shikha Talsania, Akash Khurana and Aseem Hattangady and Gopal Datt will answer these questions in the most entertaining way.

When: 20th January



Where: Airtel Theatre, Dish TV Rangmanch Active, and D2h Rangmanch Active







