‘Akhanda 2’ makes a bold move; comes in 3D format

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is shaping up to be one of the year’s most awaited releases, reuniting Balayya with director Boyapati Sreenu for another high-voltage action entertainer. Their combination has consistently delivered blockbusters, and expectations for this sequel are soaring.

Following the energetic launch of the first single in Pune, the makers have now dropped a major update that has thrilled fans. The film will hit screens in a 3D format, promising an intense and immersive viewing experience. This ambitious decision marks a bold step for the franchise, and audiences are eager to see how Boyapati’s trademark action sequences translate to the 3D space.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead and Aadhi Pinisetty as the antagonist, adding strong depth to the cast. Produced by 14 Reels Plus, the film also has music by Thaman, whose powerful score is expected to elevate the sequel’s mass appeal.

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is gearing up for a massive global release on December 5, 2025, and with each update, the excitement around this Balayya–Boyapati spectacle only continues to grow.