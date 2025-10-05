‘Akhanda 2: Tandavam’to roar in theatres from Dec5

The much-awaited sequel Akhanda 2: Tandavam, marking the fourth powerful collaboration between the “God of the Masses” Nandamuri Balakrishna and blockbuster director Boyapati Srinu, is nearing the final stage of post-production. Produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the prestigious project is being presented by M. TejaswiniNandamuri.

The teaser, released earlier, created massive buzz among fans, raising expectations sky-high. Now, the makers have officially announced that Akhanda 2: Tandavam will hit theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025. Promising to be a grand cinematic spectacle, the film is said to be Boyapati Srinu’s biggest and most visually stunning work to date.

The release date poster showcases Balakrishna in a fierce avatar — long hair, rugged beard, sacred necklaces, ornaments, and a massive trident in hand, exuding divine energy. His saffron and brown traditional attire, set against a snow-lit backdrop, adds a mythological and powerful vibe.

With S. Thaman composing an electrifying background score, the film aims to deliver a high-voltage spiritual and action-packed experience. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra in the female lead, AadhiPinisetty in a pivotal role, and Harshaali Malhotra in an important character.

With C. Ramprasad and Santosh D. Detake handling cinematography and Tammiraju as editor, the makers are planning massive promotions leading up to release. Akhanda 2: Tandavam promises a divine cinematic storm this December.