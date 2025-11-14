Akhanda 2 US Box Office: Early Advance Bookings Mixed for Balakrishna’s Big-Budget Sequel

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is creating buzz in India.

But the early US box office numbers are mixed.

The film will release in more than three weeks.

Advance bookings in the US have started slowly.

So far, the makers have collected USD 42,000 (₹37 lakh) for the premiere shows.

High Expectations for the Film

Balakrishna returns as the powerful Aghora character.

Fans loved this role in the first Akhanda.

The budget of the sequel is over ₹200 crore.

This is the highest in Balakrishna’s career.

Because of this, the low early bookings are a bit surprising.

Industry experts say bookings may rise before release.

With 22 days left, advance sales may reach USD 400,000 if momentum picks up.

Shoot and Promotions

Boyapati Sreenu is the director again.

The film mixes action, spirituality, and mythological elements.

The cast includes Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Harshaali Malhotra.

The shoot started in Hyderabad in October 2024.

Important scenes were shot in the Himalayas and at the Kumbh Mela.

Some parts were shot in Georgia.

The team finished shooting and dubbing by August 2025.

The makers will start big promotions soon.

They will launch a new song in Mumbai on November 14.

Balakrishna comes into this film after the success of Daaku Maharaj, which earned ₹91 crore.

Fans are waiting to see if Akhanda 2 can match or beat that success.