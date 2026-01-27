SIT serves notice on ex-MP Santosh Rao in phone-tapping case

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the illegal phone-tapping case on Monday issued notices to BRS ex-MP Joginipally Santosh Rao, summoning him for questioning. The SIT authorities asked him to appear on Tuesday.

Santosh was served a notice on Monday at his residence in Kondapur, by the investigation team asking him to appear at the Jubilee Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police’s office at 3 pm on January 27.

According to the notice, during the investigation, it has come to the notice that his personal examination is necessary as he is acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case. The summons warns that non-compliance without a lawful excuse could invite action as per law.

Earlier, former minister and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao, along with former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, were interrogated by the nine-member SIT headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.