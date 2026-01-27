Minister assures time-bound delivery of public services

Anantapur: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav on Monday conducted a Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme at Koukuntla village in Uravakonda mandal, under Uravakonda Assembly constituency.

The PGRS was organised at the Minister’s camp office, where a Praja Darbar was held as part of the initiative.

People from various villages in and around the constituency attended the programme and submitted petitions relating to a wide range of civic, revenue and welfare issues.

The Minister personally received representations from the public and assured them of prompt action.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Keshav said the government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu giving top priority to resolving public grievances.

He stated that addressing people’s problems was the primary objective of the NDA-led coalition government and that the PGRS mechanism had been strengthened since the government assumed office.

Issues received through these platforms were being monitored closely, and officials had been instructed to resolve grievances without delay.

The Minister assured petitioners that all representations received during the programme would be examined seriously and forwarded to the departments concerned for immediate resolution. He reiterated the government’s commitment to transparent governance, accountability and time-bound delivery of public services.