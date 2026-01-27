Goof up in SIT notice to J Santosh Kumar

Hyderabad: Former MP Joginapally Santosh on Monday responded to the notice issued to him by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) regarding the phone tapping issue stating that he would go to the SIT office on Tuesday and cooperate with the investigation. The BRS general secretary said that he respects the law and was ready to face the police inquiry. The SIT had issued notices to Santosh on Monday asking him to come for questioning at Jubilee Hills police station on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the BRS leaders said that the SIT issuing notices to BRS general secretary Santosh Kumar resembled a TV serial. The BRS leader G Devi Prasad alleged that the government, deeply embroiled in the coal mine scam, was using the SIT investigation to divert public attention, which amounts to undermining government institutions.

Issuing notices to KTR, Harish Rao, and Santosh Kumar, who have no connection to the phone tapping allegations, while failing to investigate the key officials responsible, was merely part of a political vendetta, he alleged.

The BRS leader said that this was a conspiracy to prevent the party from consolidating its position before the municipal elections. “We will cooperate with the investigating agencies out of respect for them. Regardless of how many cases are filed, we will continue to fight against government scams and corruption. We will continue to question the Congress party among the people until they implement the six guarantees and 420 promises. The entire party stands in solidarity with Santosh Kumar, who is constantly working for environmental protection through Green India,” said Deviprasad.