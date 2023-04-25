Akhil Reveals Exciting Details About His Role in Agent

Akhil Akkineni, a popular hero, will be playing the role of an agent in Surender Reddy's upcoming spy thriller "Agent". The trailer of the film, which is packed with action, has impressed fans and created high expectations for its release on April 28th worldwide.

In a recent interview, Akhil shared some exciting details about his character, Rikki, in the movie. He mentioned that Surender Reddy has written a very unconventional and unpredictable character for him, who brings humor even in the midst of serious action scenes. Akhil likened his character to a wild monkey.

"Agent" also stars Mammootty, a prominent Malayalam actor, and newcomer Sakshi Vaidya in lead roles. The soundtrack of the film has been composed by Hiphop Tamizha, a popular Tamil composer. It is produced by Anil Sunkara.