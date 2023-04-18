Akhil's Agent to Have a Interesting Runtime

The makers of the upcoming mass action thriller "Agent", starring Akhil Akkineni, are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film ahead of its release on the 28th of this month.

According to the latest reports, the final runtime for the movie is set to be around 2 hours and 30 minutes, with the current copy running at 2 hours and 31 minutes. However, there might be some minor changes made in the last minute.

Directed by Surender Reddy, "Agent" is a high-octane action thriller and features Malayalam superstar Mammootty in a pivotal role.