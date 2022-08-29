Akkineni Nagarjuna Is All Overwhelmed With The Birthday Wishes And Thanked All And Sundry Through A Special Video…
- King Nagarjuna is celebrating his 63rd birthday today!
- Most of the star actors including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan wished him on this special day through social media!
Tollywood's ace actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is celebrating his 63rd birthday today and turned a year elder… On this special occasion, he is all receiving beautiful birthday wishes from all his fans and co-actors. The coming month i.e September is going to be a great one for him and all his fans as his upcoming movies The Ghost and Brahmastra are ready to hit the big screens while he is all set to entertain the small screen audience with The Bigg Boss Telugu 6th season!
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and a few other film stars wished Nagarjuna with special messages through social media… Take a look!
Ram Charan Konidela
Chiranjeevi Konidela
He shared a special pic with Nagarjuna and wrote, "Happy Birthday💐 My dear friend @iamnagarjuna Wish you good health, happiness and success always!"
Naga Shourya
He shared the special poster of The Ghost movie and wrote, "Wishing the Evergreen Handsome King of Telugu Cinema @iamnagarjuna
sir, a very Happy Birthday! Waiting for #TheGhost, #Brahmastra and all your upcoming projects!"
Mahesh Babu
Srikanth Meka
He shared the CDP Of Nagarjuna and wrote, "Birthday Wishes to Forever Young & Charming, King @iamnagarjuna Garu. Have a great year ahead #HBDKingNagarjuna".
Dulquer Salman
He shared a pic with Nagarjuna and wrote, "Wishing the wonderful and stylish King @iamnagarjuna Garu , our dearest Nag sir, a very happy birthday !! Lots and lots of love".
Vyjayanthi Movies
Sree Vishnu
He shared a pic of Nagarjuna from Bangarraju movie and wrote, "Wishing you many more happy returns of the day @iamnagarjuna Sir! Continue to inspire us all with your evergreen charm and experiments".
Allari Naresh
Brahmastra Team
They shared a special promo of Nagarjuna aka artist Aniket from the movie trailer and wished him by jotting down, "Wishing the KING, @iamnagarjuna Garu a very happy birthday! May the love and light be with you."
Chaitanya Akkineni
Nagarjuna's elder son Chaitanya shared the CDPs of his father and wrote, "Love these designs thank you so much guys for putting them together #HBDKingNagarjuna happy birthday nana @iamnagarjuna".
Sushant A
He shared a couple of childhood pics of his dear mama and wrote, "Happy Birthday Chinmama! Thank You for being you! #HBDKingNagarjuna #TheGhost #Brahmastra".
Hanu Raghavapudi
He shared a pic from Geetanjali movie and wrote, "#Geetanjali.... A film that changed the course of my life! Happy Birthday @iamnagarjuna garu. Wishing the best in everything you do sir. #HBDKingNagarjuna".
Devi Sri Prasad
He shared a pic with Nagarjuna and wrote, "HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to Dear KING iamnagarjuna sirrrr Sirr..Keep Casting ur Charming Spell and ur unmatched Smile n keep winning Hearts as U always do !!Wishing U d best of Happiness & Health Forever !! #HBDKingNagrajuna".
Sai Dharam Tej
He shared a pic with Nagarjuna and wrote, "Wishing the Ever Charming Handsome and the man who never shies away from experiments @iamnagarjuna garu a very Happy Birthday. Have a great year ahead sir. #HBDKingNagarjuna".
Rakul Preet Singh
On the other hand, Nagarjuna is also very much happy and overwhelmed with the his fans and co-actors love towards him and dropped a special thank you video on his Twitter page…
In this video, he promised to entertain his fans and also said that September is a big month for him as he will be coming up with 3 projects in that month!
Happy Birthday King Nagarjuna!