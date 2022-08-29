Akkineni Nagarjuna Is All Overwhelmed With The Birthday Wishes And Thanked All And Sundry Through A Special Video…

Tollywood's ace actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is celebrating his 63rd birthday today and turned a year elder… On this special occasion, he is all receiving beautiful birthday wishes from all his fans and co-actors. The coming month i.e September is going to be a great one for him and all his fans as his upcoming movies The Ghost and Brahmastra are ready to hit the big screens while he is all set to entertain the small screen audience with The Bigg Boss Telugu 6th season!



Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and a few other film stars wished Nagarjuna with special messages through social media… Take a look!

Ram Charan Konidela





Happy birthday @iamnagarjuna Sir 🎉

Wishing you many more years of joy & love!

Waiting for #Bhramastra 🤗 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 29, 2022





Chiranjeevi Konidela





Happy Birthday💐 My dear friend @iamnagarjuna Wish you good health, happiness and success always! pic.twitter.com/oMNsHgI7Fr — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 29, 2022





Naga Shourya





Wishing the Evergreen Handsome King of Telugu Cinema @iamnagarjuna sir, a very Happy Birthday! 😊✨



Waiting for #TheGhost, #Brahmastra and all your upcoming projects! 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/AJvjNqCNoC — Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) August 29, 2022





Mahesh Babu





Happy birthday @iamnagarjuna!! Wishing you happiness and abundance always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 29, 2022





Srikanth Meka





Birthday Wishes to Forever Young & Charming, King @iamnagarjuna Garu. Have a great year ahead 👍👍#HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/oUxS5Qcblg — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) August 29, 2022





Dulquer Salman





Wishing the wonderful and stylish King @iamnagarjuna Garu , our dearest Nag sir, a very happy birthday !! Lots and lots of love 🤗🤗❤️❤️ !! pic.twitter.com/PUj1dBSxG7 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 29, 2022





Vyjayanthi Movies









Sree Vishnu





Wishing you many more happy returns of the day @iamnagarjuna Sir! 😊



Continue to inspire us all with your evergreen charm and experiments ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bAdlTSNwcg — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) August 29, 2022





Allari Naresh





Happy birthday to my all time favourite King @iamnagarjuna garu! May this year bring you only the best in health and happiness sir :). — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) August 29, 2022





Brahmastra Team





Wishing the KING, @iamnagarjuna Garu a very happy birthday!

May the love and light be with you. ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/mKgymKGGUq — BRAHMĀSTRA (@BrahmastraFilm) August 29, 2022





Chaitanya Akkineni





Love these designs thank you so much guys for putting them together #HBDKingNagarjuna happy birthday nana @iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/J3cRk1Ez3w — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) August 29, 2022





Sushant A









Hanu Raghavapudi





#Geetanjali.... A film that changed the course of my life! Happy Birthday @iamnagarjuna garu. Wishing the best in everything you do sir. #HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/Dsyz0afCXG — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) August 29, 2022





Devi Sri Prasad





HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to Dear KING @iamnagarjuna sirrrr

🎂🎶🎂🎶🎂🎶🎂🎶🎂



Sirr..Keep Casting ur Charming Spell and ur unmatched Smile n keep winning Hearts as U always do !!

😍🎶🤗



Wishing U d best of Happiness & Health Forever !! ❤️🙏🏻#HBDKingNagrajuna pic.twitter.com/Tzih0RDCwV — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 29, 2022





Sai Dharam Tej





Wishing the Ever Charming Handsome and the man who never shies away from experiments @iamnagarjuna garu a very Happy Birthday.

Have a great year ahead sir.#HBDKingNagarjuna pic.twitter.com/T0gTzKQnfB — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 29, 2022





Rakul Preet Singh













On the other hand, Nagarjuna is also very much happy and overwhelmed with the his fans and co-actors love towards him and dropped a special thank you video on his Twitter page…









In this video, he promised to entertain his fans and also said that September is a big month for him as he will be coming up with 3 projects in that month!

Happy Birthday King Nagarjuna!